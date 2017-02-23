UN-Brokered Syria Talks Begin New Round In Geneva

UN-brokered Syrian peace talks have resumed in the Swiss city of Geneva, although the UN envoy to the talks said he was not expecting a “breakthrough.”

UN envoy Staffan de Mistura opened the February 23 round of talks with separate meetings with the Syrian government delegation and the opposition delegation.

A few hours before the delegations arrived, De Mistura told journalists that “momentum” toward further talks was the most likely positive result of the current round of talks.

Salem al-Meslet, a spokesman for the opposition High Negotiations Committee, told AFP that his delegation was asking for direct talks with the government.

"It would save time and be proof of seriousness instead of negotiating in separate rooms," he said.

During the first three rounds of Geneva talks, there were no direct meetings between the delegations.

An estimated 300,000 people have been killed and millions more have been displaced since the Syrian civil war started in 2011 following a government crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP