Iraq

U.S. And Turkey 'Committed To Defeat' of Islamic State Group

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States and Turkey were united in their commitment to defeat Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq. Following a meeting in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 30, Tillerson spoke at a news conference with the country's foreign minister. Tillerson said the two countries were considering "difficult options" for liberating the Syrian city and IS stronghold of Raqqa. (AP)

