U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump Immigration Order

A U.S. appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's temporary ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, dealing a major setback to the new administration's anti-immigration policy.

In a unanimous decision, the panel of three judges from the San Francisco court left in place a lower-court ruling suspending the ban and allowing previously barred travelers to enter the United States.

An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is likely, as Trump quickly responded to the court's ruling on Twitter, saying"See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake."

The appeals court judges said the U.S. government presented no evidence to explain the urgent need for Trump's executive order to take effect immediately, and they rejected the administration's argument that the courts have no authority to review his immigration policies.

The judges noted that U.S. states that oppose the ban have raised serious allegations about religious discrimination while the Trump administration did not present any evidence that public safety was at risk.

Specifically, the judges said the administration hadn't provided any evidence that anyone from the seven countries named in the executive order -- Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, and Syria -- had committed a "terrorist attack" in the United States.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

