U.S. House Intelligence Committee Set To Resume Russia Probe

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee is expected to resume its investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election after it was stalled following the recusal of committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

The committee announced on April 21 that it had sent letters requesting closed-door appearances by FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency head Mike Rogers on April 25.

The committee also plans to hear from former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates in open sessions in early May.

The hearings will be the committee's first in the probe since Nunes (Republican-California) recused himself on April 6 amid accusations that he improperly received information about alleged surveillance from the White House.

Nunes had also been criticized by Democrats because he himself played a role in President Donald Trump's transition team.

Russia denies any involvement in the U.S. election, but U.S. intelligence agencies in January issued a finding that expressed "high confidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at harming the campaign of Democratic Party candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP