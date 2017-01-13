U.S. Congress' Network Says 'Error' Caused Brief Interruption By Russian TV

The U.S. congressional cable television broadcaster said it investigated an interruption of its programming by a Russian state broadcaster on January 12 and determined it was caused by "an internal routing error."

"We don't believe we were hacked" by Russia Today (RT), tweeted C-SPAN, which carries live broadcasts of congressional sessions, hearings, speeches, and other public events.

"We take our network security very seriously and will continue with a deeper investigation, which may take some time," it added.

The interruption occurred mid-afternoon while C-SPAN was broadcasting a U.S. House discussion on securities law.

RT programming shown on C-SPAN lasted about seven minutes. It included a segment of the English-language program Worlds Apart hosted by Oksana Boyko discussing the U.S. election.

"While America is still overcome by an emotional response many around the world are taking a critical look at the latest U.S. election to see if their own approach to electoral politics needs to be revisited," Boyko said during the interruption.

A U.S. intelligence assessment released last week said RT played a role in a campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election through the spread of "propaganda" and "fake news."

With reporting by dpa

