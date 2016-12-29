U.S. Denies Visa For Bosnian Serb Leader To Attend Trump Inaugural

The president of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, says the U.S. Embassy in Bosnia-Herzegovina has rejected his request for a diplomatic visa.

The visa would enable him to travel to the United States for the January inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, to which he has been invited.

Dodik told RTRS, the public broadcaster of the Serb republic, on December 27 that the embassy's rationale for such a move was that he was not going there as a representative of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Dodik, the head of Bosnia-Herzegovina's autonomous Bosnian Serb entity, said that the invitation to attend the inauguration came from people in Trump's campaign.

Dodik recounted in detail a telephone conversation he had last week with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hoyt Yee, who asked him to give up the policies of his pro-Russia separatist party "and to respond to the prosecution of Bosnia-Herzegovina."

Dodik described Yee's comments as "a harangue directed by U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina Maureen Cormack," who he said was present during the phone conversation.

RTRS said in its report that Yee "blamed Dodik for the deadlock of Bosnia-Herzegovina on its path towards the EU."

Based on reporting by RTRS, b92.net, and RFE/RL's Balkan Service

