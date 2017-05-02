U.S. Diplomat Meets Emergency Officials In Tajikistan

DUSHANBE -- A senior U.S. diplomat is meeting with top officials during a visit to Tajikistan.

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe told RFE/RL that Daniel Rosenblum, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Central Asia, arrived in Dushanbe on April 30 and will leave on May 3.

Tajik authorities say Rosenblum met with Emergency Committee officials on May 1 and discussed cooperation in preventing natural disasters. The talks also focused on the training of rescue specialists and improvement of the committee's technical capabilities.

Rosenblum's trip to the Central Asian country follows an April 25 visit by the commander of the United States Central Command, General Joseph Votel.

President Emomali Rahmon's office said he and Votel discussed military cooperation aimed at bolstering regional security and stability.

It said Rahmon and Votel also discussed proposals for broadening cooperation on strengthening the capabilities of Tajik border forces on the former Soviet republic's long frontier with Afghanistan.