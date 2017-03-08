U.S. House Intelligence Panel Sets First Public Hearing On Russia Probe

The U.S. House Select Committee on Intelligence will hold its first public hearing on March 20 in its investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said on March 7 that he plans to hold a series of public hearings, and has called FBI Director James Comey and Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, to testify at the first hearing.

Comey has been a central figure in the executive branch investigation of Russia's alleged meddling in the election since it started last summer.

Nunes said former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates were also among those invited to appear.

"At this time, we are not going to subpoena anyone for that March 20th hearing," Nunes said. "But if we have to, we will subpoena all information that is pertinent to this investigation if people either...don't want to appear or if the appropriate agencies do not provide the information we ask for."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

