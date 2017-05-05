U.S. Military Relocates Some European Command Facilities, Troops To Poland

The U.S. military mission in Europe said on May 4 that it relocated a tactical headquarters and 100 troops to Poland from Germany to facilitate the command of U.S. rotational forces recently deployed to the region.

Some 6,000 U.S. troops have deployed this year to the region, which is nervous over Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine and has requested a greater allied troop presence.

The U.S. Atlantic Resolve mission in Europe said its division-level tactical headquarters relocated on April 29 to the western Polish city of Poznan to command the rotational forces in a region where the U.S. has not had a significant military presence in the past.

The region includes Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.

The relocation will increase its ability to quickly react, deter, and defend against any threat, the mission said.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP

