Wife Of Orlando Shooter Arrested

The wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting, the U.S. attorney general has said.

The wife of Omar Mateen, who was killed by police during the rampage at the Florida club in June, was arrested at her home outside San Francisco, The New York Times reported on January 16.

Noor Salman faces federal charges of obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization, ABC News reported, citing the FBI and her lawyer.

Her husband pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) extremist group during the standoff.

Salman is expected to appear in court on January 17.

She was repeatedly questioned following the attack.

