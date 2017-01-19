U.S. Releases Final Batch Of Documents Seized During Bin Laden Raid

The Obama administration has released the final installment of documents seized by U.S. commandos at Osama bin Laden's secret compound in Pakistan during the 2011 U.S. raid that led to the death of the Al-Qaeda leader.

Intelligence officials have worked during the past two years to declassify the information captured during the raid. The final batch consists of 49 documents, including letters to and from bin Laden, his deputies, and his family.

AP reports that the documents include a running disagreement between bin Laden and Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Iraq, which later became the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

CNN reports that in a letter dated January 7, 2011 -- five months before he was killed -- bin Laden wrote to his sons Uthman and Muhammad, saying he was "longing" to see them and regretted that "our security situation" would not allow them to be together.

It said one of the documents was an undated letter from bin Laden's daughter Khadija, who tells her parents that she had suffered a number of health problems, including malaria and typhoid.

Based on reporting by AP and CNN