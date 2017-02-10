Trump Calls Court Decision Blocking Immigration Order 'Disgraceful'

U.S. President Donald Trump says a court that ruled against reinstating his controversial executive order on immigration made a "disgraceful decision."

Trump made the remark on Twitter on February 10, a day after an appeals court in San Francisco left a lower court's ruling in place.

Trump's January 27 order barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days, suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely stopped the processing of refugees from Syria.

The court decision means that at least for now, it cannot be implemented.

In his tweet, Trump quoted an article in a legal-affairs blog that said the three-judge panel "did not bother even to cite" a federal law that details when the president can restrict immigration.

"A disgraceful decision!" Trump wrote.

In an initial reaction to the court decision on February 9, Trump tweeted, "See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!"

