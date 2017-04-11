Uzbek Suspect Confesses To Stockholm Truck Attack

Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan accused of killing four people in Stockholm last week by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of people, has admitted committing an act of terrorism, according to his lawyer.

"Akilov confesses to a terrorist crime and accepts his custody detention," his lawyer Johan Eriksson told an April 11 court hearing in Stockholm aimed at determining whether Akilov should remain in custody before facing trial.



Court documents identified Akilov as a citizen of Uzbekistan.

Deputy chief prosecutor Hans Ihrman confirmed that Akilov was accused of committing a terrorist act.

After the lawyer's statement, the remainder of the hearing at the Stockholm District Court was held behind closed doors at the request of the public prosecutor's office. Security was tight outside the court.

Akilov is accused of hijacking a truck and driving it into a crowd outside an upscale department store in central Stockholm on April 7, killing four people and wounding 15. Those killed included two Swedes, a British man, and a Belgian woman.

Akilov, a construction worker who had been refused permanent residency in Sweden, was detained in a suburb north of Stockholm several hours after the attack.

Police said Akilov had gone underground after his application for Swedish residency. At the time of the attack he was being sought by officials for deportation.

Swedish authorities say Akilov was known to have expressed sympathies with extremist organizations, including the so-called Islamic state (IS).

Police have withheld the identify of second man who was arrested on April 9 in connection with the case.

Since April 7, authorities have conducted more than 600 interviews and carried out numerous raids in the greater Stockholm area as part of their investigation.

