Photos courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.
Jacqueline Kennedy In Pakistan
Fifty-five years ago, Jacqueline Kennedy arrived in Lahore, marking the first-ever visit by a U.S. first lady to Pakistan. This series of color images from the trip captures the remarkable scenes that unfolded.
Photos courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.
Photos courtesy of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15