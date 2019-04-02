Veteran Iranian Actor Mashayekhi Dead At 84: Iranian Media

Iranian media reports say veteran film and theater actor Jamshid Mashayekhi has died at age 84.

Semi-official ISNA news agency said April 2 that Mashayekhi died in a hospital in Tehran after a lengthy illness. He had been hospitalized several times in recent years.

Mashayekhi appeared in nearly 100 movies and about 70 television series and plays beginning in the late 1950s when he quit the military academy to become an actor.

His first feature film role was Brick and Mirror Ebrahim Golestan's 1965 movie.

Mashayekhi is survived by his wife, one daughter, and two sons.

Based on reporting by AP and ISNA