Supporters of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic were set to rally in the capital, Belgrade, as Vucic sought to rebuff weeks of protests aimed at toppling his government.

The April 19 rally comes nearly a week after opposition protesters jammed into Belgrade in what organizers asserted was the biggest outpouring of opposition to Vucic in months.

It wasn't immediately clear how many demonstrators would attend the action in Belgrade and elsewhere.

Since December, Serbia's opposition has been taking to the streets weekly to protest what they say is Vucic's autocratic rule, growing press restrictions, and other problems in the country.

The demonstrations began in December after leftist opposition leader Borko Stefanovic was brutally beaten up by masked attackers.

Long a nationalist, Vucic has attempted to remake himself as a pro-European Union reformer while seeking to maintain good relations with traditional ally Russia.