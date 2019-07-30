Pakistani Army Plane Crashes Into Residential Area, Killing At Least 17

ISLAMABAD -- At least 17 people were killed when a small Pakistani military plane crashed into a residential area near the garrison city of Rawalpindi, the army says.



The dead include five soldiers and 12 civilians, the military said in a statement on July 30. Another 12 people, all of them civilians, were injured.



The death toll could rise because some of the injured people are in critical condition, officials said.



The plane was on a routine training flight when it crashed in the village of Mora Kalu after daybreak.

No details were given about the cause of the tragedy or what kind of aircraft it was.



Rawalpindi, near the capital Islamabad, is the site of the Pakistani military’s headquarters.

A medical doctor, Abdul Rehman, told the Associated Press that at least three homes were badly damaged in the crash.



The aircraft "hit the side of the building and the structure it crashed into completely collapsed," Reuters quoted a military officer as saying.



An emergency was declared in hospitals and a rescue operation was underway.



Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief and sorrow for those killed or injured.

With reporting AP and Reuters