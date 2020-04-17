This interactive map shows the spread of the virus as monitored by Johns Hopkins University, the WHO, and Worldometers.info.
These tallies rely on information provided by governments. In many countries, there are restrictions on releasing such information or reasons why the full story might not want to be told. The methodology, transparency, and quality of this data can vary dramatically country by country. For example, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are not reporting any infections at all. Read more about this issue here.