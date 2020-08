MINSK -- Belarusian police have detained about 20 journalists preparing to cover a protest in Minsk’s central Freedom Square.



The journalists were put in a minibus on August 27 to be brought to a police station for identification, Minsk police spokeswoman Natalia Ganusevich said.



Those detained included RFE/RL correspondent Uladzimir Gridin and a journalist from TASS.



Soon after the detentions, several hundred protesters started marching from Freedom Square toward Independence Square.