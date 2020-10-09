Iranians Grieve Death Of Legendary Singer Who Turned Into Symbol For Opposition After 2009 Unrest

Iranian composer and singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian, whose prolific recordings of traditional Persian music made him a national icon and 'ambassador of Iran,' has died at age 80.



was an immediate outpouring of grief outside the Jam Hospital in Tehran, where the singer died on October 8 after after state television announced his death. As night fell, the crowd lit candles in a vigil honoring the classical musician.



Videos posted on social media later showed the gathering turn into protests as police moved in to disperse the crowd, Reuters reported.



Shajarian, who died after a long bout with cancer, was born in 1940 in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran. His son, Homayoun, said on Twitter his body would be transported to Mashhad on October 9 for a Shi’ite ceremony and burial.



Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted his condolences, saying, “Maestro Shajarian was a great & true Ambassador of Iran, her children and—most of all—her culture."



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised Shajarian for the “timelessness" of his songs.



Sharjarian got his start in singing through reciting the Koran. After Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution it was his soaring voice that sang a prayer before sunset during Ramadan, and Shajarian’s songs played over the radio during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.



But he surprised his fans and Iran’s political structure when he supported a challenge to the reelection of hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.



After Ahmadinejad won a contested vote count that sparked massive protests, ending in a crackdown, he demanded that the state radio stop playing his songs, which it did.



Shajarian called on authorities to lay down their guns and talk with the protesters. The clerical leadership responded by banning him from releasing albums and holding concerts in Iran.

Based on reporting by Mehr news agency, AP, AFP, and Reuters