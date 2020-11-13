North Macedonia Beats Georgia To Qualify For First-Ever Major Tournament

North Macedonia will go to a major football tournament for the first time in their history after team captain Goran Pandev's goal gave the Balkan nation a 1-0 win away over Georgia in their Euro 2020 qualifying play-off final on November 12.



Pandev scored in the 56th minute in Tbilisi, allowing the country to secure their place in the finals of the postponed European Championship, which is now set to go ahead in June and July next year.



Georgia, who have also never appeared in any major international competition, had more possession and shots, but they were unable to penetrate their opponents' defense.



North Macedonia will go into Group C at the finals along with the Netherlands, Ukraine, and Austria.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, and Reuters