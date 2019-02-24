UN: Record Number Of Afghan Civilians Killed In 2018

The United Nations says a record number of Afghan civilians were killed in 2018, blaming the increase on more suicide bombings by militant groups and air strikes carried out by U.S.-led forces.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the conflict in Afghanistan killed 3,804 civilians and wounded another 7,189, a 11 percent increase from 2017, in its annual report released on February 24.

The civilian death toll is the highest number since UNAMA began tallying figures in 2009.

According to the report, 63 percent of all civilian casualties were caused by militants, primarily the Taliban and the Islamic State.

The government and its U.S. and NATO allies were blamed for 24 percent of the dead and wounded civilians.

The report's release comes a day before U.S. and Taliban negotiators hold another round of peace talks in Qatar aimed at ending the 17-year conflict.

UN envoy Tadamichi Yamamoto called the spiraling number of civilian casualties "deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable."

"The best way to halt the killings and maiming of civilians is to stop the fighting," Yamamoto said.