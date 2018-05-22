At Least 14 Afghan Police Killed In Taliban Attacks

Afghan officials say at least 14 police officers have been killed in several Taliban attacks on districts in the eastern province of Ghazni.

Provincial council member Hassan Reza Yusufi said that seven officers were killed in one attack in the Dih Yak district, among them the police chief of the district, Sayedullah Tofan, and a reserve police commander.

Arif Noori, a spokesman for Ghazni's governor, said another seven officers were killed in the Jaghatu district.

Yusufi said the attacks started late on May 21 and fighting was still under way on May 22 in the Dih Yak, Jaghatu, Ajristan, and Qarabagh districts.

Latifa Akbari, the head of the provincial council in Ghazni, confirmed that Taliban fighters attacked a number of checkpoints in Dih Yak and Jaghatu and there were more than 20 casualties among members of the security forces.

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attacks. Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the Jaghatu district headquarters was captured as well as police checkpoints in Dih Yak.

The attacks came as fighting intensifies across Afghanistan following the launch of the Taliban's annual spring offensive.

On May 15, at least 21 police officers were killed across five districts in Ghazni when the Taliban mounted attacks on Afghan security forces.

Based on reporting by dpa and AP