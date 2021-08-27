Biden's Warning On Deadly Kabul Airport Attack: 'We Will Make You Pay'
Speaking from the White House on August 26, Biden said the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for suicide-bomb attacks at the Kabul airport that killed 13 American service members and dozens of Afghan civilians. He said there was no evidence the attackers colluded with the Taliban, who now control the country. Biden promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to those responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”