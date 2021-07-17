Slain Reuters Journalist's Body Handed Over To Afghan Officials

The body of Reuters’ award-winning journalist Danish Siddiqui was transported to a hospital in Kandahar on July 17. The 38-year-old Indian national was killed a day earlier while covering clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak, near a border crossing with Pakistan. The Taliban handed over his body to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which transported it to Kandahar. Afghan officials plan to eventually ship the remains to New Delhi.