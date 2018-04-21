Armenian Protest Leader Says PM Serzh Sarkisian Agrees To Meet On April 22

YEREVAN -- Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian says he will meet on April 22 with former president and current Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian after nine days of mass demonstrations against Sarkisian’s rule.

"I will meet Serzh Sarkisian to discuss the conditions of his resignation and of [a] peaceful transfer of power," Pashinian said on April 21 on his Facebook page in a video message.

He said the meeting is scheduled for Yerevan's Marriott hotel at 10 a.m. local time.

Sarkisian's office has not yet confirmed the meeting.

But earlier on April 21, Sarkisian said he sought a "political dialogue" with the protest leader.

“I am deeply concerned about the inner-political developments. In order to avoid irreparable losses, I urge Nikol Pashinian to sit at the political dialogue and negotiations table. It should be done immediately,” said in a statement posted on his website.​

​Serzh Sarkisian was named prime minister after his 10-year stint as president ended two weeks ago.

Opponents says the shift effectively makes Serzh Sarkisian a leader for life. In a 2015 referendum, backed by Serzh Sarkisian, Armenia transitioned to a new system of government that reduces the presidency's power and bolsters the prime minister’s role.

Pashinian met on April 21 with President Armen Sarkisian as protests mounted against Serzh Sarkisian’s election as prime minister. The two Sarkisians are not related.

Flanked by bodyguards, Armen Sarkisian shook hands with the opposition lawmaker, and the two men spoke for around 10 minutes, before the president left the square.

Demonstrators in the Republic Square chanted “President, Reject Serzh!” as Armen Sarkisian spoke with Pashinian.

Addressing the rally later in the evening, Pashinian said that during the brief conversation with the president he reiterated protesters’ demand for prime minister’s resignation.

Pashinian said he told the president that he would only negotiate with the government “the terms of Serzh Sarkisian’s resignation and a peaceful transition of power.”

Amid a slow drizzle and cooler temperatures, demonstrators flooded into the streets on April 21, chanting slogans such as “Make a stand, say no to Serzh.”

Pashinian urged the protesters to remain peaceful not to give an excuse to authorities to use force against the demonstrators.

Police said that as mid-afternoon, 70 people had been detained in different parts of the capital, while the Justice Ministry warned that officials had the right to disperse the protesters. The national security service alleged that two people were arrested for preparing bombings in public places.

Photo Gallery: Marches, More Arrests On Ninth Day Of Protests In Yerevan

Hundreds have been detained in Yerevan in recent days as police seek to stop opposition supporters from blocking streets and paralyzing the capital.

Protesters also rallied in Armenia's second largest city, Gyumri and in Vanadzor, the third largest city in the country of about 3 million people. Several protesters were detained in Vanadzor on April 21.

In Artashat, a town about 30 kilometers south of Yerevan, Arus Hakobian, a correspondent for RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun.am), was assaulted while streaming live video for Azatutyun TV of an argument between government loyalists and opposition supporters.

Hakobian said that police officers present during the attack, which left the correspondent with a bloody mouth, did nothing to prevent the violence.

Armenian authorities have repeatedly warned journalists to stay “at a reasonable distance” from the sites where police are “carrying out their lawful actions.”

Police warned in a statement on April 21, as they have in previous days, that they would “no longer tolerate the unlawful behavior of the organizers of the unlawful gathering and the persons guided by them.”

“During illegal assemblies, including marches, Nikol Pashinian and his instructors periodically and grossly violate some provisions of the RA Law on Freedom of Assembly,” the statement said.

The United States has urged both the authorities and protesters to exercise restraint and avoid violence, and Russia has said that laws should not be broken.

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) urged the Armenian authorities to protect and ensure the right to freedom of peaceful assembly in the country.

Serzh Sarkisian stepped down as president when Armen Sarkisian -- his handpicked successor -- was sworn in on April 9 after being elected by parliament. On April 17, parliament elected Serzh Sarkisian as prime minister -- a post that is more powerful than the presidency following the referendum.

With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, Interfax

