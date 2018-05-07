Armenian Protest Leader Calls Rally Ahead Of May 8 Vote

YEREVAN -- Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinian has called for a mass rally in Yerevan late on May 7, a gathering aimed at showing his popular support on the eve of a parliamentary vote on whether he should be prime minister.

Ahead of the rally, Pashinian and his supporters were due at Yerevan's airport at 8 p.m. for the arrival of Serj Tankian, an Armenian-American rock star and activist who is the lead singer of the alternative metal band System Of A Down.

Tankian has offered support for Pashinian’s protest movement from abroad and is expected to speak at the rally on Yerevan’s central Republic Square after he arrives.

Pashinian has also called for his supporters to take to the streets of Yerevan again on May 8, after a five-day pause in demonstrations, to keep pressure on the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) during the May 8 vote in parliament.

The 42-year-old opposition lawmaker said his supporters should be ready to stage acts of nonviolent civil disobedience because there is no guarantee the HHK will carry out its promise to elect him as prime minister.

The HHK's pledge came after tens of thousands of Armenians on May 2 heeded Pashinian's call for a general strike.

Pashinian has threatened to stage another general strike if the HHK does not elect him as prime minister on May 8.

On May 5, Pashinian told reporters in Yerevan that the opposition’s “possible cooperation” with the HHK will depend “on the actual political situation.”

“Many potential situations are possible that will lead us into the future,” he said, adding that his main goal is to "to create a government of reconciliation.”

After leading a wave of protests throughout the South Caucasus nation over the past several weeks, Pashinian appears to be on the verge of a dramatic rise to the prime minister's post.

The antigovernment protests forced HHK leader and longtime former President Serzh Sarkisian to step down as prime minister just days after he was elected to the position by parliament.

Sarkisian had been president since 2008. Term limits forced him to step aside last month.

However, the HHK-dominated parliament quickly appointed him as prime minister, a switch made possible by constitutional changes that weakened the presidency while bolstering the prime minister's powers.

The move prompted thousands to heed Pashinian's call to take to the streets, accusing Sarkisan of clinging to power and voicing concern that the new system could have allowed Sarkisian to remain Armenia's leader indefinitely.

After failing in an initial parliamentary vote on the next prime minister, Pashinian was officially nominated on May 3 for a second time as the only candidate for the post by his Yelk faction and allied opposition parties.

Pashinian secured the backing of 41 lawmakers in the 105-seat parliament for his nomination for the May 8 vote.

The HHK holds 58 seats, but it has said it will vote for whichever candidate is backed by at least one-third of the lawmakers.

Under Armenia’s constitution, if a prime minister is not elected in the second vote, parliament will be dissolved and early general elections would be held with the HHK-led acting government in charge of the electoral process.

Pashinian has said elections run by the HHK would not be fair, and he has called for the party to give up power.

In his comments to reporters on May 5, Pashinian vowed that he would call snap elections once in office, but only when he was "convinced they would be legitimate and transparent."

"My team and I are considering a few scenarios for holding the snap election,” he said, adding, without details, that "we will have to amend the election code for this purpose."

With reporting by TASS