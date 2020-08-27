Accessibility links

Belarus

Belarusian Pensioner Fights Police For Flag

A 73-year-old protester was seen struggling with riot police in Belarus in a video posted on Franak Viacorka's Twitter account on August 26. Great-grandmother Nina Bahinskaya was demanding they return the flag they had snatched from her, the country's old white-red-white banner, which is banned in Belarus. The altercation occurred after police were deployed to clear a crowd outside the presidential offices, on what was the 18th consecutive night of protest against a presidential election widely seen as rigged. Bahinskaya has cut a distinctive figure at opposition protests for decades (see our profile of her below).

