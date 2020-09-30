Belarusian Athlete Alena Leuchanka, Who Supported Anti-Lukashenka Protests, Detained

MINSK -- Basketball player Alena Leuchanka, one of Belarus's best-known athletes, has been detained for taking part in ongoing protests against authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Leuchanka, a member of the Free Association of Athletes (SOS BY) movement, was detained on September 30 at the Minsk airport as she attempted to leave the country for medical treatment.

Leuchanka's lawyer, Mikhail Kirylyuk, said that investigators took her to the Lenin District Police Directorate of the Belarusian capital in connection with her participation in unsanctioned public events.

The TASS news agency quoted a spokeswoman of the Minsk city administration confirming Leuchanka's detainment.

Leuchanka is one of the most well-known athletes of Belarus, having played basketball for the national team, as well as in Russia's Superleague and the WNBA in the United States.

In August, nearly 350 Belarusian athletes and other members of the sports community threw down the gauntlet to Lukashenka by signing an open letter calling for an August 9 presidential election to be annulled and for all "political prisoners" and those detained during mass demonstrations that followed to be released.

The demonstrators say the vote was rigged in Lukashenka's favor and are demanding that he step down and hold new elections.

Lukashenka, who has refused to negotiate with the opposition, had himself secretly sworn in on September 23, sparking outrage at home and abroad.

Western governments have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have called on him to peacefully transfer power.