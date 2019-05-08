Blast Near Sufi Shrine In Lahore Kills At Least Two

At least two people have been killed in an explosion near a major Sufi Muslim shrine in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, reports say.



Details of the May 8 blast were not immediately available, but some reports said it was caused by a bomb targeting security forces guarding the Data Darbar, one of the largest shrines in South Asia.



State-run Pakistan Television reported that 15 people were also wounded.



The area was cordoned off by police officers.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and Dawn