Chinese President To Arrive In Russia Amid 'New Era' Of Friendship

China's president is headed for Moscow to mark what a Kremlin official said was a new era of friendship and economic ties.



Xi Jinping was scheduled to arrive June 5 in the Russian capital, where he is scheduled to have talks in the Kremlin with President Vladimir Putin.



Xi's visit comes five years after Russia's annexation of Crimea, which severely disrupted relations with the West.



Xi was also slated to attend the June 6-8 St. Petersburg economic forum, which will be hosted by Putin.



Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said Xi's visit was "a crucial event for our bilateral relations."



Ushakov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying that Xi and Putin would sign a new declaration on "global partnership and strategic cooperation, which are entering a new era."

Based on reporting by AFP and TASS