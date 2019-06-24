Convicted Russian Agent Butina To Be Released October 25 Upon Reduced Sentence

Maria Butina, the Russian gun-rights activist convicted in the United States for acting as an unregistered foreign agent, had her prison sentence reduced by 10 days, the state-run TASS news agency reported on June 22, citing Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.



It was based on an appeal she had filed on May 15 with the Grady County Jail in Chickasha, Oklahama.



A search of inmates on the Federal Bureau of Prisons' website shows her scheduled release is on October 25 and that she is currently incarcerated in a low security federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida.



Butina was sentenced in April after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent. She has been jailed since her arrest in July 2018.



In particular, Butina admitted covertly gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association (NRA) and other groups under the supervision of former Russian lawmaker Aleksandr Torshin.



She admitted that she should have registered with the U.S. government but insisted she wasn't a spy.



The first trial judge in Washington, D.C. also ordered Butina to be deported to Russia immediately after she finishes her prison sentence.