Occupied, Militarized Crimea

By Crimea.Realities, Schemes, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Central Newsroom

As Ukrainian leaders vow to reclaim all territories seized by Russia, Moscow has prepared extensive defensive measures, particularly in Crimea, a region unlawfully annexed in 2014. This area, now under Russian occupation, has been heavily militarized with an array of air bases and army bases, making it one of the most fortified zones in the war.