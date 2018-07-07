Croatia Beats Russia on Penalties, Knocks Hosts Out Of World Cup

Croatia has defeated Russia 4-3 on penalty kicks after ending their quarterfinal World Cup match in a 2-2 draw, knocking the hosts out of the tournament.

The loss on July 7 in Sochi ends the hopes of Russia to reach the semifinals against England, scheduled for July 11 in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Most experts did not expect Russia to advance this far into the tournament. The team was ranked 70th in the world by FIFA before the matches began.

The Russians were attempting to reach a World Cup semifinal for the first time since the Soviet Union squad came in fourth at the 1966 tournament in England.

It will be the first semifinal appearance by Croatia since 1998, its initial World Cup following the breakup of Yugoslavia.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time following a late goal by Russia's Mario Fernandes.

In regulation time, Denis Cheryshev hit from distance to give Russia the lead at 31 minutes.

But Croatia used a goal by Andrej Kramaric eight minutes later to equalize at 1-1.

Croatia's Domagoj Vida scored in extra time to put his team up 2-1 before Fernandes’ equalizer.

Earlier, England defeated Sweden 2-0 in Samara behind goals by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli.

France will play Belgium on July 10 in St. Petersburg in the other seminal final match.

The winners of the semifinals will meet in Moscow on July 15 to determine the champion.

With reporting by AFP and AP