EU Ambassadors Extend Sanctions On Crimea For Another Year

BRUSSELS – The ambassadors of the European Union member states on June 6 decided to extend the block's investment ban on Crimea for another year.

EU foreign ministers are likely to confirm the decision by the ambassadors when they meet in Luxembourg on 19 June.

The sanctions were adopted in 2014 in response to Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula and have been extended every year since then.

The measures includes an EU-wide ban on importng goods from Crimea unless they have Ukrainian certificates, a prohibition on EU companies buying real estate and other assets in Crimea, and a ban on cruise ships that are controlled by or fly the flag of an EU member state paying visits to Crimea.

The ban also prohibits the export to Crimea of goods and technology for use in the transport, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

