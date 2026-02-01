Thousands of Iranians were killed during the violent crackdown on anti-establishment protests, with the majority of deaths reported on January 8 and 9. The killings have plunged the country into national mourning.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports that it has confirmed 6,563 deaths, while other estimates place the death toll many times higher. A nationwide Internet shutdown imposed by the clerical establishment to disrupt the free flow of information has significantly hindered efforts to obtain reliable information about the scope of the crackdown and the true number of those killed.

RFE/RL’s Radio Farda has compiled and verified information on more than 100 individuals who were killed. This database will continue to be updated as additional killings are confirmed and further details about the victims become available.

If you lost a loved one during the crackdown, please contact us on Telegram or WhatsApp and share the relevant details so we can include them in our database.