UN Rights Chief 'Appalled' By Execution Of Iranian Dissident

The UN human rights chief has slammed Iran for its execution of opposition journalist Ruhollah Zam and urged Tehran to halt its "alarming and increasing" use of the death penalty.



"I am appalled at the execution in Iran on 12 December of Ruhollah Zam," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement on December 14.



"His death sentence and execution by hanging are emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture and broadcast on state media being used as a basis to convict people."



Zam, a 47-year-old former exile in France, was hanged on December 12, sparking a chorus of international outrage.



He had been held in jail in Iran after local intelligence services reportedly seized him while he was traveling in neighboring Iraq in 2019.



He was sentenced to death in June following what media watchdog Reporters Without Borders called a "grossly unfair" trial.



Zam was convicted of "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government.



Zam's website, AmadNews, and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram, had informed people about protests in 2017 that began over economic hardship and spread nationwide.



The protests represented the biggest challenge to Iranian leaders since postelection mass unrest in 2009 and set the stage for similar turmoil in November 2019. More than 20 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested.



AmadNews was suspended on Telegram in 2018 but later continued under a different name.



The EU has already condemned the journalist’s execution "in the strongest terms" and reiterated its "irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances."



But Iranian President Hassan Rohani claimed on December 14 that Zam's execution was carried out based on law and that Iran's judiciary was independent.



"They (Europeans) have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court ruling... I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations," Rohani said in televised remarks.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP