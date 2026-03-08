Israeli Opposition Head Says Wait And See On Any New Iranian Leader

Opposition leader Yair Lapid told RFE/RL in an interview in Tel Aviv that Israel reserves the right to target any leader chosen to head Iran after the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in air strikes. Speaking to RFE/RL at a downtown location hit on March 8 by falling debris from an intercepted Iranian missile, Lapid said air strikes on Iranian oil fields, which began on March 7 – showering Tehran in black rain – were needed to cut the “lifeline of the regime” in Iran.