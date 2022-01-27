The Palaces Of Former Kazakh Leader Nazarbaev And His Family

This video shows the palatial properties owned by former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his family. Two sprawling areas in Almaty, the country's largest city, are dotted with luxurious homes and compounds. The family's wealth has come under renewed scrutiny after the current Kazakh president said anti-government protests had been fueled by frustration over poverty and corruption. The new revelations follow an RFE/RL investigation last year that uncovered the family's high-end properties in cities such as London, New York, and Cannes.