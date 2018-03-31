Kosovo has launched a probe into the arrest and deportation of six Turkish citizens over ties to schools linked to the Fethullah Gulen movement that Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup.

"We have decided to start an investigation of all [state] structures that were involved in arresting and deporting the six Turkish men," Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said on March 31 after an urgent meeting of Kosovo's Security Council.

Haradinaj on March 30 dismissed his interior minister and the secret-service chief after the arrest and expulsion of the six Turkish nationals a day earlier, saying he was not informed about the operation.

Turkey said the six arrested on March 29 were allegedly responsible for recruiting into Gulen's network and helping those in Turkey leave the country amid a security crackdown in which tens of thousands of people have either been fired or imprisoned for alleged ties to Gulen.

Turkey is a major supporter of impoverished Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and Turkish firms run the tiny Balkan country's sole airport and electricity network, and are building two highways worth around $2 billion.

Ankara accuses Gulen, a Muslim cleric based in the United States, of masterminding a July 15, 2016 coup attempt, and has declared his movement a terrorist operation. Gulen denies any link with the abortive putsch.

Human Rights Watch has criticized the Kosovo authorities over the arrests.

"In addition to the questionable arrests, the men were sent to a country where they face a serious risk of torture," the watchdog said in a statement.

With reporting by Reuters