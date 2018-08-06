Russia’s Kuznetsova Defeats Croatia’s Vekic To Win DC Open

Former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia rallied to defeat Croatia’s Donna Vekic and capture the WTA title at the DC Citi Open tennis tournament.

Kuznetsova, the former No. 2 player in the world, 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 on a hot, humid day in Washington on August 5 to win the title.

The victory gave Kuznetsova her first WTA title in two years. She had won the Washington tournament in 2014.

Vekic was one point from victory four times in the second set but was unable to close out the match.

The 33-year-old Kuznetsova beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-2 6-2 to make the finals, while Vekic defeated China’s Saisai Zheng 7-5 6-3 in the semifinal.

The Russian beat Yulia Putinseva of Kazakhstan 6-2 6-2 in an earlier round.

In the men’s ATP championship match for the DC Citi Open, Germany's Alexander Zverev beat Australian teenager Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-4 to retain the tournament title he won last year.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP