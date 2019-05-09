Montenegro Court To Issue Verdicts In 2016 Coup Attempt Trial

PODGORICA, Montenegro -- A Montenegrin court is due to deliver on May 9 verdicts against 14 people accused of planning to violently overthrow the government in October 2016.

Authorities in Montenegro say Serbian and Russian nationalists plotted to occupy parliament during parliamentary elections, assassinate then-Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic, and install a pro-Russian leadership.

The defendants include nine citizens of Serbia, three Montenegrins, and two Russians.

In addition to the charges handed down to the 14 defendants of creating a criminal organization with the aim of undermining Montenegro's constitutional order, the two Russians have also been charged with terrorism.

The Montenegrin authorities accused the two alleged Russian military intelligence (GRU) officers of organizing the failed coup plot to prevent the small Balkan nation’s bid to join NATO.

The Kremlin has denied claims that "Russian state bodies" were involved in the alleged plot.

Montenegro in June 2017 became the 29th member of NATO, a step that was bitterly criticized by Russia and opposed by some Montenegrins who advocate closer ties with Moscow.