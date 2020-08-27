More Protesters Detained In Minsk Ahead Of EU Foreign Ministers Meeting

MINSK -- Police have arrested at least 20 people as they dispersed a protest of about 1,000 people gathered in the capital’s Independence Square late on August 26 -- the 18th day of protests challenging the results of the presidential election.

People waved red-and-white flags and chanted "Leave!" as they called for the resignation of the country's longtime authoritarian ruler, President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and demanded new elections.

While police moved, officers blocked the doors of the nearby Church of Sts. Simon and Helen, where several dozen protesters took refuge. After about 40 minutes they were allowed to leave, the independent news website Tut.by reported.

Large numbers of riot police detained at least 20 people, according to AFP, while the Associated Press said dozens were detained. At least three people were detained in another protest in Brest on August 26, RFE/RL's Belarus Service reported.

Vyasna activist Valyantsin Stefanovich called the detentions an act of intimidation.

"The authorities have stopped beatings, but fear and threats remain their main weapon," he said, according to AP.

The crackdown came ahead of a two-day meeting of EU foreign ministers starting on August 27 in Germany at which sanctions against up to 20 Belarusian regime figures could be discussed.

The EU has already reportedly agreed to impose sanctions on 15 to 20 individuals accused of participating in electoral fraud or repression of demonstrations following to the contentious August 9 vote.

A source told dpa that the meeting will seek to gain political endorsements for the proposed list of sanctioned individuals, which would allow for formal approval.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on August 26 slammed the Belarusian authorities for "severe human rights violations and violations of basic democratic principles," adding that these violations would "not go unanswered."

Maas, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that members of the opposition Coordination Council, formed last week to seek negotiations with the government to pave the way for a transfer of power, had been "imprisoned, interrogated, and intimidated."

Prosecutors have opened a criminal probe against the Coordination Council’s members, accusing them of undermining national security.

Belarusian Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich, one of dozens of public figures who formed the Coordination Council, was summoned to the Investigative Committee's headquarters in Minsk on August 26.

She believes the crisis in Belarus could be resolved with assistance from the international community and help from Russia. Belarusians "need assistance from the world and, probably, from Russia in order to overcome this crisis," she said.

"In my opinion, there will definitely be a long period of political reshuffling. Perhaps the world will help us, so that Lukashenka starts talking to us. For now, he's only talking to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, so, perhaps, Putin will help us," Alexievich said.

She also said she expected a peaceful resolution of the crisis, which has seen tens of thousands of people demonstrate regularly against the official results of the August 9 poll that gave Lukashenka a new six-year term.

Alexievich, who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature, emerged from the Investigative Committee headquarters saying she had refused to answer investigators' questions, invoking her right not to testify against herself.

"The more we stay together, the stronger we will be, and the greater chance we will have of making the authorities talk to us," she said, adding that she thinks there is no basis for a criminal case against the council.

Two other council members have been handed 10-day jail terms for organizing unsanctioned protests, and several others have been called in for questioning.

Lukashenka, who has ruled the country since 1994, has shown his determination to stay in power despite demonstrations and strikes.

Russia, a historical ally that wields some influence over Minsk through financial and political levers, has warned the EU and the United States against interfering in Belarusian affairs.

"Any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs [of Belarus] and to put pressure on its authorities would be counterproductive," President Putin said on August 26 during a call with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, according to a Kremlin statement.

The United States and the European Union have criticized the Belarusian vote as neither free nor fair and urged Lukashenko's government to engage in a dialogue with the opposition.

With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, AP, TASS, Interfax, dpa, AFP, and Tut.by