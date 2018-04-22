Pakistani Pashtun Rally Draws Thousands In Lahore

More than 8,000 people attended a rally in Lahore organized by a Pakistani Pashtun ethnic rights group.

The April 22 demonstration took place despite pressure from security officials to call off the event that focused on alleged human rights violations by Pakistan’s security forces in the Pashtun Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) near the Afghan border.

"I urge professional soldiers not to follow the command of the generals and brigadiers,” said student activist Manzoor Pashteen, a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

“Refuse to obey their orders because they [generals] can get you killed like they did with people of Waziristan and other parts of the country," Pashteen said, referring to the soldiers.

The Pakistan military began large operations the North and South Waziristan areas of FATA after the Taliban took control of much of the territory.

Rally organizer Ali Wazir told Reuters news service on April 22 that five PTM members were taken from their hotel by police in Lahore and were told they did not have permission to hold the demonstration.

Police confirmed five activists were picked up but did not give any reasons for their detention.

