Pakistan’s Waseem Loses In Flyweight Boxing Title Fight

Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem lost to Moruti Mthalane of South Africa on on points in an IBF flyweight title boxing match in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 1.

Previously unbeaten Waseem knocked Mthalane to the floor with a left-hand shot near the end of the 11th round, but the South African’s overall superior performance earned him a 114-113, 114-113, and 116-110 decision from the three judges.

It was the first loss in his ninth professional match for the 30-year-old Waseem, the 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist from Quetta. The 35-year-old Mthalane is 36-2 with 24 knockouts.

The match was the undercard to one by Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao, who stopped WBA champion Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round to win back the welterweight world title at the age of 39.

The fight was stopped when Pacquiao knocked down the Argentine for a third time in the seventh round.

With the victory, Pacquiao (60-7-2, with 38 knockouts) becomes a five-time welterweight world champion.

Based on reporting by AFP and Boxingscene.com

