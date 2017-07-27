Pakistani Police Arrest Village Council For Ordering Rape Of Teenage Girl

Pakistani police say they have arrested 20 members of a village council for ordering the rape of a teenage girl as punishment for a rape committed by her brother.

Police official Allah Baksh told the AFP news agency that the village council had ordered the rape of a 16-year-old girl as punishment because her brother had raped a 12-year-old.

Police said the families of the two girls are related.

Baksh said the council was contacted earlier this month by a man who said his 12-year-old sister had been raped by their cousin.

The council then ordered the complainant to rape the sister of the accused in return -- which police say he did.

Police said both men suspected of rape were still at large.

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported that the girl was forced to appear before the group and raped in front of them and her parents.

Police said medical examinations have confirmed rape in both cases.

So-called 'honor' crimes are common in some rural Pakistani areas.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP