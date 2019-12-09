Podcast: Momentous Days For Russia, Ukraine, And Belarus

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Will Russia bolster its influence with western neighbors Ukraine and Belarus? RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks this past weekend with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his "Normandy Format" meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.