Prosecutor Seeks 13-Year Prison Sentence For Tajik Journalist

KHUJAND, Tajikistan -- A Tajik prosecutor has asked a court in the northern city of Khujand to sentence prominent journalist Hairullo Mirsaidov to 13 years in prison.

Raufhon Alizoda also asked the court on July 10 to order Mirsaidov to pay an equivalent of $13,500 to cover unspecified damages related to his alleged crimes.

Mirsaidov was arrested in his native city of Khujand in December and charged with embezzlement, forgery, false reporting to police, and inciting ethnic and religious hatred.

Mirsaidov pleaded not guilty and said the case against him was retaliation for his critical reporting of government corruption.

He is an independent journalist and a former correspondent of Asia-Plus and Germany's Deutsche Welle radio.

Mirsaidov is also the leader of the Tajik national KVN comedy team, a stand-up comedy competition that originated among university students in the Soviet Union and is still popular in many post-Soviet states.

His case has drawn international attention, with London-based Amnesty International describing him as "a prisoner of conscience who is being punished solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression."

In New York, the Committee to Protect Journalists said journalists like Mirsaidov should be "recognized for the important work they do, not locked up on bogus charges."

Weeks before his arrest in December, Mirsaidov published an open letter to President Emomali Rahmon, Prosecutor-General Yusuf Rahmon, and Sughd region Governor Abdurahmon Qodiri asking them to crack down on alleged corrupt local officials.