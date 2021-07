4 Protesters in Hong Kong on July 1 during the communist anniversary festivites. Britain returned Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997 with an agreement that China would respect Hong Kong’s autonomy and special freedoms for 50 years. That pledge was broken and in 2020 a new law was passed criminalizing "incitement of hatred against the government of China or Hong Kong." This legislatioi is being used to detain and imprison pro-democracy activists.