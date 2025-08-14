In their August 15 meeting in Anchorage, Trump and Putin were expected to discuss a possible cease-fire. Trump earlier said there would be some “swapping of territories” between Russia and Ukraine, but later assured Zelenskyy and European leaders that he will not discuss divisions of territory with Putin. Ukrainian leaders have insisted they will not accept any deal involving territorial concessions. Russia said its demands still include Ukraine abandoning its NATO ambitions and withdrawing from the regions it claims to have annexed.