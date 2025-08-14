In the months leading up to the full-scale invasion, Russia demanded an end to Ukraine’s NATO ambitions as well as guarantees that NATO withdraw forces from its eastern flank. The demands coincided with a massive build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders.
A Chronology Of Ukraine Peace Talks
More than three years into its full-scale invasion, Russia’s demands of Ukraine and the West remain virtually unchanged.
Russia’s Pre-Invasion Demands
Invasion & Early Talks
Russia invaded on February 24. Four days later, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met on the Belarus-Ukraine border to discuss a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors. Two more rounds of talks were held in early March. Ukraine demanded a full troop withdrawal; Russia repeated demands for neutrality. The meetings ended without agreement.
Istanbul Talks & Draft Framework
Turkey hosted high-profile talks in Istanbul. Ukraine offered neutrality in exchange for binding international security guarantees. Russia made additional demands that amounted to veto power over Ukraine’s future security policies.
Negotiations Collapse After Bucha Killings
The Istanbul talks collapsed in part because of allegations of Russian war crimes against civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Russia rejected a Ukrainian proposal that would allow it to hold military drills with allies without Moscow’s permission.
Black Sea Grain Initiative Begins
The United Nations and Turkey brokered an agreement that allowed Ukraine to resume shipping grain, giving Kyiv badly needed revenues. The deal, which eased concerns over global food prices, lapsed about a year later.
Russia Conducts Partial Mobilization
Following a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Kremlin announced a partial mobilization in September 2022, drafting some 300,000 men. The move, which shocked Russians, signaled Moscow’s intent to continue the war despite battlefield setbacks.
Annexation Claims After Referendums
Russia declared the annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions following disputed referendums. Moscow still does not control these territories in full and has repeatedly included the demand that Ukraine withdraw its forces in its cease-fire proposals.
Ukraine Presents 10-Point Peace Plan
Ukraine’s proposal, released at a G20 summit, demanded the restoration of its territorial integrity and a full withdrawal of Russian troops. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of “putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic.”
Grain Deal Collapses
Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, ending protections for maritime grain exports from Ukraine. The deal’s collapse removed a rare channel of cooperation.
Jeddah Hosts Peace Summit
Over 40 countries, including the United States and China, but not Russia, attended a Saudi-hosted Ukraine peace summit. The summit aimed to rally support for Kyiv’s peace proposal, but ultimately produced no binding agreement.
Putin & Trump Hold Phone Call
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone in their first call since Trump’s return to the White House and the first direct talks between U.S. and Russian leaders since the start of the invasion. Following the call, Trump announced the start of direct negotiations aimed at ending the war.
U.S. & Russia Meet In Saudi Arabia
Senior U.S. and Russian officials laid the groundwork for future talks and a possible Trump-Putin meeting. The talks drew criticism for excluding Ukraine.
Trump Rebuffs Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed with Trump in a White House meeting, which ended without a minerals agreement. Trump suspended U.S. military support, which resumed after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day unconditional cease-fire. Russia rejected the cease-fire proposal.
Witkoff Goes To Moscow
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff made his third trip to Russia following threats by Trump to put severe sanctions on Russia and other countries that import Russian oil. A day earlier, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy to discuss possible sanctions.
Putin Flies To Alaska
In their August 15 meeting in Anchorage, Trump and Putin were expected to discuss a possible cease-fire. Trump earlier said there would be some “swapping of territories” between Russia and Ukraine, but later assured Zelenskyy and European leaders that he will not discuss divisions of territory with Putin. Ukrainian leaders have insisted they will not accept any deal involving territorial concessions. Russia said its demands still include Ukraine abandoning its NATO ambitions and withdrawing from the regions it claims to have annexed.